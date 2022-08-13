NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $1.72 Million Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,407,000 after acquiring an additional 421,362 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,813,000 after purchasing an additional 236,744 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 240,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,002,000 after purchasing an additional 122,485 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 179.4% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 178,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,620,000 after purchasing an additional 114,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,096,000 after buying an additional 72,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $418.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $413.13.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $441.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $345.92 and a one year high of $495.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $403.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.80.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $488.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.94%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $927,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,348.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $927,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,348.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total transaction of $134,519.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,572.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,407 shares of company stock worth $4,482,202 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

