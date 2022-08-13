NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $2.05 Million Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 190.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in CDW by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in CDW by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $180.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.12. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $152.15 and a 12-month high of $208.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Several brokerages have commented on CDW. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.83.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

