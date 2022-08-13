NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $6.93 Million Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $6,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Diageo by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Diageo by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,230 ($39.03) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($51.35) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,192.50.

NYSE DEO opened at $188.96 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $166.24 and a 12-month high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.52.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $2.2775 dividend. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

