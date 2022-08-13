NewEdge Wealth LLC Makes New $2.57 Million Investment in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 158,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned 0.11% of Momentive Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Momentive Global by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 918,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,435,000 after acquiring an additional 23,294 shares during the period. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the fourth quarter worth about $2,961,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Momentive Global by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 162,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 35,480 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new position in Momentive Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Momentive Global by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 390,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,265,000 after purchasing an additional 274,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNTV stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.30. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

In other Momentive Global news, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 18,090 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $141,282.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,685.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MNTV shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Momentive Global from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Momentive Global to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Momentive Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.58.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

