NewEdge Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $1,644,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 227,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,514,000 after purchasing an additional 55,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.83. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.56.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 526,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,740,621. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

