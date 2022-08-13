NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 53,411 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 53,411 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned 0.13% of Lazard worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 27.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,248,000 after acquiring an additional 429,669 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Lazard by 341.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 180,749 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Lazard by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 224,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 163,071 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,428,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,120,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,300,000 after buying an additional 117,578 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LAZ. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lazard from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lazard from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Insider Transactions at Lazard

Lazard Stock Up 1.4 %

In other news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $2,470,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 209,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,384,714.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $39.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Lazard Ltd has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average is $35.10.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Lazard had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $676.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 41.93%.

About Lazard

(Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

