NewEdge Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,815.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 2.9 %

CRL opened at $233.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.33. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.37 and a 52 week high of $460.21. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRL. Stephens set a $315.00 price objective on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.00.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

