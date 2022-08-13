NewEdge Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 41,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.9% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GILD shares. TheStreet lowered Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $62.96 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $78.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

