NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 10,571 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,571 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 419.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. HSBC lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.35.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $257.76 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.59.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.18%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

