Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock Position Decreased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG cut its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,117 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Newmont were worth $18,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Newmont by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

Newmont Stock Up 2.8 %

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $744,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,732,830.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,880 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NEM traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $46.55. The company had a trading volume of 8,332,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,542,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.25 and its 200-day moving average is $66.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.24). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

