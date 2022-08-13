NewSquare Capital LLC Buys 1,249 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,335 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in Target by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.1% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in Target by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Target by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 944 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Bank of America downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $235.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.15.

Shares of Target stock opened at $172.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.21. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

