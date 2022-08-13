NewSquare Capital LLC Buys 755 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 252.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 198.4% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

IPG stock opened at $30.34 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IPG shares. Macquarie cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

