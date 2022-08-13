NewSquare Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

NewSquare Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EWT. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of EWT stock opened at $53.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.04. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $47.66 and a 12 month high of $68.40.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.