NewSquare Capital LLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,565.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VTEB stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average of $51.13. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.32.

