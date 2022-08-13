NewSquare Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3,566.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,814 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MRK traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.78. The company had a trading volume of 131,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,857,760. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.63. The firm has a market cap of $227.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRK. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

About Merck & Co., Inc.



Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

