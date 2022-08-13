NewSquare Capital LLC Purchases 1,589 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 7.1% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 601 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $248.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $132.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.14.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

