NewSquare Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 20,686 Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,000. NewSquare Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Herc at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Herc in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Herc by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Herc by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Herc in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on HRI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Herc from $161.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Herc from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Herc from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Herc to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Herc Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $127.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.43 and a 1 year high of $203.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.70.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.15). Herc had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $640.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.47%.

Insider Activity

In other Herc news, CFO Mark Irion bought 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.88 per share, with a total value of $25,479.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,044,332.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

