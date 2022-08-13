NewSquare Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,452,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,748,364,000 after acquiring an additional 924,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,090,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,122 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,611,000 after purchasing an additional 951,417 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,018,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,001,895,000 after purchasing an additional 261,118 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $1,025,028,000. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Business Machines Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBM. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.10.

NYSE:IBM opened at $134.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

