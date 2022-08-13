NewSquare Capital LLC Sells 36,418 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

NewSquare Capital LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,418 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.21.

