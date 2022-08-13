Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Price Target Cut to $3.75

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $4.50 to $3.75 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nextdoor from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of 6.55.

Shares of Nextdoor stock opened at 3.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 3.39 and its 200 day moving average is 4.49. Nextdoor has a 1 year low of 2.47 and a 1 year high of 18.59.

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.14 by 0.05. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 54.45% and a negative return on equity of 22.05%. The company had revenue of 51.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 48.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nextdoor will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David L. Sze purchased 2,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of 3.13 per share, for a total transaction of 6,416,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,845,000 shares in the company, valued at 5,774,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David L. Sze purchased 2,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of 3.13 per share, with a total value of 6,416,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,845,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 5,774,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Sze acquired 2,175,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 3.35 per share, with a total value of 7,287,985.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,802,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately 12,739,936.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,837,072 shares of company stock worth $19,425,502 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,989,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 213.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 361,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 245,889 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Nextdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,589,000.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

