NFTb (NFTB) One Day Volume Tops $88,204.00

NFTb (NFTB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 13th. During the last seven days, NFTb has traded up 0% against the dollar. NFTb has a market cap of $2.39 million and $88,204.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTb coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0225 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFTb alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00038055 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

NFTb Coin Profile

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket.

NFTb Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTb directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTb should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTb using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTb and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.