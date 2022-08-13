Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Boosts Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.55.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $3.05 on Friday, hitting $109.68. 1,971,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,438,762. The company has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.27 and its 200 day moving average is $112.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.05 and a 1-year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,296 shares of company stock worth $8,537,490. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

