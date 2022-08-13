Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Boosts Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,040,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,207,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,233,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,672,859,000 after buying an additional 171,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,280,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,590,000 after purchasing an additional 174,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,507,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,652,000 after purchasing an additional 265,437 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,747 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,771.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,115,983.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at $224,535.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,771.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,496 shares of company stock valued at $5,053,510. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WEC traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $105.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,257,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,957. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.83. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.28.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.21%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

