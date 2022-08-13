Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cahill Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $59,642,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 463,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,319,000 after purchasing an additional 40,982 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 34,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,818,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,502,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $891,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $6.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $429.25. 4,492,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,084,379. The company’s 50-day moving average is $394.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $419.06. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.