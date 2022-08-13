Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cahill Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $59,642,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 463,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,319,000 after purchasing an additional 40,982 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 34,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,818,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,502,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $891,000.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $6.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $429.25. 4,492,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,084,379. The company’s 50-day moving average is $394.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $419.06. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
