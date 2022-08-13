Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Grows Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,749 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.8% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 114 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW traded up $10.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $526.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,360. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $358.37 and a twelve month high of $640.90. The company has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.38, a P/E/G ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $502.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $530.80.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $645.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.67.

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total transaction of $476,983.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total value of $476,983.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total value of $1,564,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,150,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,805 shares of company stock valued at $419,078,584 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

