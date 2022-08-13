Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,177 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,914,460,000 after buying an additional 564,493 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,234,635,000 after buying an additional 669,616 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after buying an additional 4,096,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $2,689,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce Price Performance

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.29, for a total transaction of $433,067.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,227,187,980.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.29, for a total value of $433,067.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,227,187,980.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,049 shares of company stock valued at $13,849,022. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.89. 3,846,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,484,920. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.02. The stock has a market cap of $188.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

