Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Purchases 2,913 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 0.6% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cahill Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 14,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of IWM traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.36. 21,726,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,947,340. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.60 and a 200-day moving average of $189.39. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

