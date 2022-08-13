Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Purchases 882 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,855 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $3.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.57. 21,964,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,776,028. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.69. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.68, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

