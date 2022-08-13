Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $479,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 29,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Goldstein Munger & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 657,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,397,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 712.4% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 18,009 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB stock traded up $3.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.26. The company had a trading volume of 669,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,216. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.56. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $199.56 and a 52 week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

