Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 92 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,598,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,471,399. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.18.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

