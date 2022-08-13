Niftyx Protocol Price Reaches $0.0738 (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0738 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded 30.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Niftyx Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.79 million and $8,209.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,494.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00037477 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00128351 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00063556 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Profile

Niftyx Protocol (CRYPTO:SHROOM) is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol.

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

