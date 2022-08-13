Nimiq 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $405,494.00 (NIM)

Nimiq (NIM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 13th. In the last week, Nimiq has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $15.40 million and $405,494.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.



About Nimiq

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 10,234,710,046 coins and its circulating supply is 9,667,710,046 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

