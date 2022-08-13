Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,500 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the July 15th total of 159,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nisun International Enterprise Development Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NISN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 214.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 265,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 2,772.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 108,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 104,698 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 15.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nisun International Enterprise Development Group alerts:

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ NISN opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.87. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $17.83.

About Nisun International Enterprise Development Group

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group ( NASDAQ:NISN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.42 million during the quarter. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 22.12%.

(Get Rating)

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.