Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.76-$1.82 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.74. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NOMD shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.25.

Nomad Foods Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE NOMD opened at $19.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.63. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average of $21.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $697.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,574,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,670,000 after buying an additional 1,501,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 595.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,787,000 after acquiring an additional 750,281 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Nomad Foods by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 378,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 67,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 8,497.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 203,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 201,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Articles

