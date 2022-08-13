Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Short Interest Update

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 62.2% from the July 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37.0 days.

Nomura Real Estate Price Performance

NMEHF stock remained flat at $23.91 during mid-day trading on Friday. Nomura Real Estate has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $25.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.28.

Get Nomura Real Estate alerts:

Nomura Real Estate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, and manages office buildings, commercial facilities, logistics facilities, hotels, and other properties; develops and sells condominiums and houses; operates housing with services for the elderly; develops rental properties; provides Internet advertising services for housing and living assistance services; and offers consignment services for planning and management for commercial facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.