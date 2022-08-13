North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Insider North American Construction Group Ltd. Acquires 19,100 Shares

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.23 per share, with a total value of C$290,820.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 126,400 shares in the company, valued at C$1,924,591.68.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

On Wednesday, August 10th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.28 per share, with a total value of C$291,786.88.

On Monday, August 8th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.87 per share, with a total value of C$283,953.97.

On Thursday, August 4th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.27 per share, with a total value of C$272,614.30.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.34 per share, with a total value of C$273,976.13.

On Friday, July 29th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$274,753.50.

On Wednesday, July 27th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 52,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$795,662.40.

On Monday, July 25th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$289,861.60.

On Friday, July 22nd, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$281,455.69.

On Wednesday, July 20th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$280,428.11.

On Monday, July 18th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$273,680.08.

North American Construction Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NOA stock opened at C$15.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.89. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$13.55 and a twelve month high of C$22.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$412.24 million and a P/E ratio of 9.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.94.

North American Construction Group Announces Dividend

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$168.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$173.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.3777909 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOA has been the topic of several research reports. Atb Cap Markets lowered North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC dropped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.78.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.