North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Insider North American Construction Group Ltd. Buys 19,100 Shares

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$291,786.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$875,360.64.
North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 12th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$290,820.42.
- On Monday, August 8th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.87 per share, with a total value of C$283,953.97.
- On Thursday, August 4th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$272,614.30.
- On Tuesday, August 2nd, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.34 per share, with a total value of C$273,976.13.
- On Friday, July 29th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.39 per share, with a total value of C$274,753.50.
- On Wednesday, July 27th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 52,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$795,662.40.
- On Monday, July 25th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.18 per share, with a total value of C$289,861.60.
- On Friday, July 22nd, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$14.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$281,455.69.
- On Wednesday, July 20th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.68 per share, with a total value of C$280,428.11.
- On Monday, July 18th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$273,680.08.
North American Construction Group Price Performance
NOA stock opened at C$15.17 on Friday. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$13.55 and a 52-week high of C$22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.94. The stock has a market cap of C$412.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.89.
North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 14.91%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently commented on NOA shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.78.
About North American Construction Group
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.
