Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRSO) Trading Down 0.5%

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.15 and last traded at $24.20. Approximately 7,569 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 34,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.33.
Northern Trust Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.66.
Northern Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%.
About Northern Trust
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
