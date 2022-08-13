Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRSO) Trading Down 0.5%

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.15 and last traded at $24.20. Approximately 7,569 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 34,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.33.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.66.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%.

Institutional Trading of Northern Trust

About Northern Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Northern Trust stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Northern Trust Co. ( NASDAQ:NTRSO Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

