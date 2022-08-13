Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NOC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $468.18.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 2.0 %

NOC opened at $479.58 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $344.89 and a 1-year high of $492.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $466.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $446.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $74.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.62.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.26%.

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 125.0% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 61,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,288,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 36.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,304,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $624,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,545 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 33.2% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,878,000 after purchasing an additional 10,054 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

