Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NWN shares. StockNews.com cut Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Northwest Natural from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Northwest Natural Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $52.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.53. Northwest Natural has a 52-week low of $43.07 and a 52-week high of $57.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $194.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.482 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $59,099.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,590,397. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Natural

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,586,000 after purchasing an additional 277,421 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,805,000 after purchasing an additional 226,118 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,351,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,906,000 after purchasing an additional 368,677 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,237,000 after purchasing an additional 31,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

See Also

