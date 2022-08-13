Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

NWN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Northwest Natural from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northwest Natural currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.60.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

Northwest Natural stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $52.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,281. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.53. Northwest Natural has a one year low of $43.07 and a one year high of $57.63.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $194.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is 77.51%.

Insider Activity at Northwest Natural

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $59,099.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,590,397. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Northwest Natural

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWN. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Featured Articles

