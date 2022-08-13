Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 7,856 Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 1.58% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $12,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 351,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,831,000 after purchasing an additional 65,297 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,831,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 154,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 12,304 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 111,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares during the period.

RDIV opened at $44.38 on Friday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $45.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.61.

