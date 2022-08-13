Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.17% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $9,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 665.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 925,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,597,000 after acquiring an additional 804,828 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $12,659,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 360.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 744,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,020,000 after acquiring an additional 582,817 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,959,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,006,000 after acquiring an additional 490,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $10,382,000.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average of $19.78. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $25.80.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

