Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 7,494 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $12,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,498,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,424,000 after acquiring an additional 41,909 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,782,000 after acquiring an additional 24,785 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 815,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,727,000 after acquiring an additional 467,344 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 625,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,602,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,918,000 after acquiring an additional 43,024 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

IYR opened at $102.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.39 and a 200-day moving average of $100.36. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.57 and a 52-week high of $116.89.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

