Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,628 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.66% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $12,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILCG. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 549,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,469,000 after acquiring an additional 61,679 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 120,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 35,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $59.14 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.78 and a 52-week high of $73.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.56.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.