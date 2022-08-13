Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $12.71 Million Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,916 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.57% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $12,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYG stock opened at $169.93 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a twelve month low of $143.65 and a twelve month high of $205.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.57.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.