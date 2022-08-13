Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $8,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $966,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Snowflake by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. 76.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock worth $524,444. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snowflake Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.50.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $168.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.48. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $405.00. The firm has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The company had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

See Also

