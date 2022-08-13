Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,235 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $9,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 312.7% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,175 shares of company stock valued at $6,616,198. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $142.89 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Argus upped their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.18.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

