Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 15,281 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 137,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,281 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $10,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 301,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,576,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYC opened at $69.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.23. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $55.08 and a 52-week high of $87.51.

