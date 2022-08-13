Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 20,545 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,545 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.16% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $10,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $713,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 519.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 308,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,297,000 after buying an additional 92,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $46.11 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $56.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.69.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.