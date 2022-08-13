Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 20,545 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,545 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.16% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $10,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $713,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 519.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 308,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,297,000 after buying an additional 92,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $46.11 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $56.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.69.
First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend
